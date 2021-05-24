Man accused of pointing gun at children, leading troopers on chase

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at his wife and kids, and then running from police.
Indiana State Police believe Joseph Davis’ wife and two children ran to a neighbors house after he pointed a gun at them.
ISP says Davis followed, reportedly kicking in his neighbors door.
They say Davis left the home in his truck after hearing police sirens. A chase started around ten minutes later when troopers say Davies refused to stop.
Police tell us Davis eventually stopped and was taken into custody without incident. They say a revolver was found inside his truck.
Davis is being held in the Gibson County Jail on seven charges, including Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery.
