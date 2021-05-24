Local summer camps to follow CDC guidance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The heat of the summer is on, and that means summer camps are just around the corner.
The CDC released new guidelines in the last month for how camps should operate.
The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is following those guidelines as they prepare to send kids back to Camp Carson and other summer camps here in a few weeks.
The YMCA says they are excited to welcome kids back to Camp Carson after canceling it last year due to COVID-19.
However, they do want families to know they are taking the safety of the children seriously and following the CDC’s guidelines.
The CDC says masks and social distancing should be required this summer due to the fact that not all age groups are able to get vaccinated.
The YMCA says they have worked hard this last year, creating plans to keep campers safe.
“Things regarding mask requirements, whether or not we’re grouping and keeping kids together in pods and trying to minimize how much large-scale interaction that they have in large groups, for instance,” said Lisa Verkamp, marketing director at YMCA of Southwest Indiana.
The CDC is saying even the fully vaccinated staff should wear masks at summer camps when they are around children.
Right now, children 12 and older can get their vaccines.
