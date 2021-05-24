Ivy Tech partners with Pike County for worker training program

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with the Elmer Buchta Entrepeneurship and Technology Center to offer job training for residents of Pike County and surrounding communities.
The center provides a space with tools and equipment for local residents to hone their skills.
With Ivy Tech coming on board, those in charge said they’ll begin providing education to make workers ready to enter their fields.
They said the Tri-State’s northern counties will soon need to adjust to new industries, such as renewable energy.
Lead Employer Consultant for Ivy Tech Kayla Dowell said the job market is about to be turbulent in Pike County.
“We do have a power company that is going through a slow shutdown in the next couple of years,” she explained. “So those employees will be displaced, and we want to educate them. We also have some displaced coal miners in the area. That means we want to bring more workforce opportunities to the people of Pike County.”
The partnership will help provide courses for people looking to finish degrees while providing classes to help people looking to transition in to new markets like solar and wind power.
Dowell said they’re looking to have about 100 students and go from there.
Ivy Tech will begin holding classes in August.
Those interested in participating can reach out to John Snowden, the site director of the Princeton Career and Technology Center at 812-385-8495.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.