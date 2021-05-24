Ind. reports 381 new COVID cases, just 6 in our area

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 740,564 confirmed cases and 13,137 deaths.
According to the state map, there are two new cases in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties. It shows zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Posey, Gibson, and Pike counties.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,459 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,179 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,820 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,853 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,726 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,402 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,335 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,364 cases, 34 deaths
