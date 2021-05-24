Hot again on Tuesday, rain chances returning

There will be times on Tuesday when our skies are mostly sunny and others when they are partly cloudy. It will also be a bit breezy at times with winds from the southwest around 8 to 12 mph and gusts up to 18 mph. That breeze will continue this flow of warm air up into the Tri-State, so temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° again Tuesday afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up on Tuesday, starting around midday and continuing through the afternoon, but many of us will stay dry.