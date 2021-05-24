Hot again on Tuesday, rain chances returning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed in the upper 80s to around 90° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, eventually bottoming out in the mid by Tuesday morning.
There will be times on Tuesday when our skies are mostly sunny and others when they are partly cloudy. It will also be a bit breezy at times with winds from the southwest around 8 to 12 mph and gusts up to 18 mph. That breeze will continue this flow of warm air up into the Tri-State, so temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° again Tuesday afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up on Tuesday, starting around midday and continuing through the afternoon, but many of us will stay dry.
There is a better chance of rain on Wednesday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. We are not talking about a washout, but scattered showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the day on Wednesday. Although that cold front will get close to us, it will slide to the east before it ever actually passes through the Tri-State, so we won’t see a major cooldown from that system, but the partly cloudy skies and scattered rain will drop our high temperatures into the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday will start our dry, but another low pressure system will quickly move in from the west, bringing scattered showers and storms back into the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
That center of that low is expected to pass almost right over the Tri-State Friday morning, and the cold front draped behind it will move through our region during the afternoon. That means scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Friday, but it looks like the best chance for any widespread rain would be in the morning.
That system will push off to our east and clear the rain from our region as we head into the weekend, but it will leave behind some cooler weather. High temperatures will be around 80° Friday and Sunday. Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.