Henderson Rescue Squad Chief dies of COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City/County Rescue Squad has announced the passing of Chief Bryant L. Woodard.
They say he was hospitalized less than two weeks ago with COVID-19, and have been asking the community for prayers.
Funeral arrangements are as follows:
Visitation will be Friday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8p.m.
Funeral services will be Saturday visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Any departments outside of Henderson County that would like to attend the procession are asked contact us at hendersonrescue@hotmail.com
