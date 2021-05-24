Henderson Rescue Squad Chief dies of COVID-19

Chief Woodard (Source: Henderson City/County Rescue Squad)
By Jill Lyman | May 24, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 6:08 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City/County Rescue Squad has announced the passing of Chief Bryant L. Woodard.

They say he was hospitalized less than two weeks ago with COVID-19, and have been asking the community for prayers.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation will be Friday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8p.m.

Funeral services will be Saturday visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Any departments outside of Henderson County that would like to attend the procession are asked contact us at hendersonrescue@hotmail.com

