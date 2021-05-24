Heavy police presence on W. Parrish Ave. in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There is a heavy police presence at an Owensboro hotel.
It began before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of W. Parrish Ave. and the bypass.
Officials from Owensboro Police, Kentucky Sate Police, and the FBI are all on scene.
Our crews say it looks like ramp off the westbound lanes of the bypass onto Parrish are closed.
Authorities are at the Wingfield Inn and Suites.
They say there are still people inside the hotel who have been moved to the lobby for safety.
Our crews can see police K9s are out, and it looks like authorities are looking for someone.
This is a developing story.
