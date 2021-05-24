Gas prices continue to rise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gas prices are still looming around the $3 mark around the Tri-State.
In Evansville, gas has been anywhere from the $2.90′s to about $3.10.
Drivers say they’re getting used to it.
According to AAA, gas has been on the rise for weeks now, and those prices don’t look like they’re going to drop either for Memorial Day weekend.
From May 27 through May 31, AAA says more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.