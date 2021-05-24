Feeling Like Summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will remain in summer like form to start the week with limited chances for needed rainfall. Partly to mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-60s.
Tuesday, mostly sunny early then increasing afternoon clouds with high temps in the upper 80s. Breezy along with spotty showers during the afternoon.
Wednesday, a cold front will draw closer sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps will drop into the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.
