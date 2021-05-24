Evansville officer dragged by car, hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Police Officer is in the hospital after he was dragged by a car.
It happened in the area of Heidelbach and Diamond around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Evansville Police say an officer noticed a man in distress. As he was talking to the man, police say woman drove up.
While investigating, the officer determined there was a domestic dispute, and the woman should be arrested.
Police say the woman would not get out of the car, but instead sped off, dragging the officer about a block.
His condition is not known, but police say his injuries could include a broken arm.
The woman has been arrested.
We will update this story when there is more information.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.