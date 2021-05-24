Evansville officer dragged by car, hospitalized

Evansville officer dragged by car, hospitalized
(Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | May 24, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 12:25 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville Police Officer is in the hospital after he was dragged by a car.

It happened in the area of Heidelbach and Diamond around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Evansville Police say an officer noticed a man in distress. As he was talking to the man, police say woman drove up.

While investigating, the officer determined there was a domestic dispute, and the woman should be arrested.

Police say the woman would not get out of the car, but instead sped off, dragging the officer about a block.

His condition is not known, but police say his injuries could include a broken arm.

The woman has been arrested.

We will update this story when there is more information.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.