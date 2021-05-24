Evansville historical home completing renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We have a 14 News update on a historic Evansville home damaged twice in a week.
You may remember it from 2019.
It happened on Riverside Drive right along the riverfront.
This house was hit by two different vehicles within days of each other.
Now, an architecture company is bringing some new life to the home.
We’re told this home was built in 1868. Known as the Raleigh Residence, it’s been through a lot, including extensive damage from two separate car accidents.
Lamar Architecture and Design officials say this project has taken about a year to get off the ground.
New designs to historical homes have to get approved by several groups including the historical commission.
The architecture company says they needed to find the right design to fit the styles of homes around it but still give it a modern edge.
“On the outside of the house we’re looking towards the end of the summer. As you can see we’re on the new porch here and balcony that are getting close to completion. So yeah, hopefully by the end of the summer the home owners can be out here enjoying dinner with their young family enjoying the view of the river,” Jason Barisano, an LA+D architect said.
Officials say they’re even planning on creating an outdoor living space in the back yard that could include a pool.
