Capacity restrictions set to loosen in Ky. this week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Changes are coming this week in the Commonwealth.
On Thursday, all indoor and outdoor places that cater to 1,000 or fewer people can increase to 75% capacity.
Those with more than 1,000 can be at 60%.
The governor set the mask mandate to be lifted on Friday, June 11.
However, you’ll still have to wear them on public transportation, at schools, long-term care facilities and hospitals.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,580 cases, 183 deaths, 37.22% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,968 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,371 cases, 146 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,534 cases, 56 deaths, 27.23% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,745 cases, 80 deaths, 30.13% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,271 cases, 20 deaths, 28.34% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 875 cases, 28 deaths, 33.70% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,334 cases, 15 deaths, 24.21% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 857 cases, 16 deaths, 40.74% vaccinated
