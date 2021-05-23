Summer-like heat through Tuesday, rain returns midweek

Tuesday may start off mostly sunny, but more clouds will build in by the afternoon. A few spotty showers and storms may be possible later Tuesday afternoon and evening, but I think most of us will stay dry until Wednesday. Tuesday will be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. That flow of warm air will push our temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90° one more time Tuesday afternoon.