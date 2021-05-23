Summer-like heat through Tuesday, rain returns midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Tri-State this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Those temperatures will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s by Monday morning.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Monday, and we will still have a warm breeze blowing in from the southwest at around 5 to 8 mph, so our temperatures will once again climb into the upper 80s to around 90°.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Tuesday may start off mostly sunny, but more clouds will build in by the afternoon. A few spotty showers and storms may be possible later Tuesday afternoon and evening, but I think most of us will stay dry until Wednesday. Tuesday will be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. That flow of warm air will push our temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90° one more time Tuesday afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday as a cold front slides just north of the Tri-State. Because that front will not pass directly through our region, our temperatures will remain warmer than average, but our high will drop a few degrees back into the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.
As that system pushes off to the east, we get some clearer weather Thursday morning, but another weather system will quickly move in from the west, bringing scattered showers and storms back into the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening into Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday.
The cold front from that second system is expected to pass through the Tri-State during the second half of the day on Friday, so the rain will be on its way out by the weekend. However, that front will usher in some cooler air. Highs will be in the low 80s Friday and mid to upper 70s Saturday.
