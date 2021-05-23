Railroad repairs set to begin on KY 136 in Henderson on Tues.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is set for drivers in Henderson as CSX Railroad plans to close KY 136 on Tuesday.
This is located near the U.S. Highway 60 intersection.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will be repairing railroad ties.
KYTC officials say the work is scheduled to finish on Thursday at 6 a.m.
Officials also say from Tuesday to Thursday, crews will be addressing the repairs between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
Drivers may need to find a different route while this work is taking place.
