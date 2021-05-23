2 new COVID-19 cases reported in White Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Sunday, Illinois health officials reported 943 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths.
That brings the state’s all-time total to 1,375,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,623 deaths.
10.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are two new cases in White County.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,800 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,698 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,349 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 572 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.