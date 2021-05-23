Ind. reports no new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 565 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 740,189 confirmed cases and 13,136 deaths.
According to the state map, there are six new cases in Vanderburgh County, four in Warrick County, three in Gibson and Dubois counties, two in Pike County and one in Perry County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,457 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,179 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,818 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,853 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,726 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,404 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,333 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,364 cases, 34 deaths
