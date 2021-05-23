High-speed police pursuit in southern Indiana leads to 2 arrests

HARRISON CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Two Indiana residents have been arrested after a high-speed police pursuit through multiple counties in a stolen vehicle on Saturday.
Paoli Police Department posted the incident Sunday morning through social media.
In the post, an officer with the department attempted to stop a vehicle near the Orange County Animal Clinic on State Road 37 early Saturday morning. The vehicle then sped away from the officer reaching speeds of 100 mph.
The car was discovered to have been stolen out of Cincinnati, Ohio, police said.
Police chased the vehicle into Crawford County, through Milltown and into Harrison County before the two within the vehicle fled on foot at Mud Lane.
The K9 unit of the Branchville Correctional Department were called in to assist the search, locating the male suspect hiding within the field. Police said the female suspect was found a short time later, and a firearm that had been tossed during the pursuit was also recovered.
Blake Eldridge, of Clarksville, was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a handgun, possession of methamphetamines, marijuana and other paraphernalia, as well as reckless driving.
Eldridge also had a warrant out of Floyd County, and police in Cincinnati will be following up with auto theft charges, police confirmed.
Megan Hype, of Fredericksburg, was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of methamphetamines, paraphernalia and marijuana.
Both suspects were booked at the Orange County Jail.
