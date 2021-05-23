Gov. Beshear announces weekly decline in COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 215 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Kentucky is reporting that 455,790 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 2.64% statewide.
As of Sunday, 6,716 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The governor confirms 1,957,642 people have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 2,978 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,874 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 36 active cases.
Vaccines are available for ages 12 and up.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,580 cases, 183 deaths, 37.22% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,968 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,371 cases, 146 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,534 cases, 56 deaths, 27.23% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,745 cases, 80 deaths, 30.13% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,271 cases, 20 deaths, 28.34% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 875 cases, 28 deaths, 33.70% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,334 cases, 15 deaths, 24.21% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 857 cases, 16 deaths, 40.74% vaccinated
