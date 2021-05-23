EPD asking for public’s help to identify theft suspect

EPD asking for public’s help to identify theft suspect
By Keaton Eberly | May 22, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 11:32 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to help identify a theft suspect.

Police say the suspect pictured below used multiple stolen checks and IDs at different banks to fraudulently receive more than $30,000 between May 13 and May 15.

Officers say she’s driving a “black newer model” Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with a stolen Kentucky license plate.

We are told the suspect stole the checks and IDs from cars in the Tri-State area between May 6 and May 12.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, please call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7959, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

