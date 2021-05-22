UE baseball earns doubleheader sweep over Indiana St.

“Such a special day for this extraordinary group of men. They really responded from a non-competitive day at the yard yesterday and delivered a great performance today,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “On the mound, we got competitive outings from everyone and it was great to see the home runs from Borgstrom, Widder, and Craig. Senior Day tomorrow to send off our four guys that have been an enormous part of our turnaround.”