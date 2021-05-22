Summer-like weather through Tuesday, rain returns midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered clouds overhead didn’t stop our temperatures from climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon.
Overnight, those clouds will gradually decrease. Temperatures will fall back out in the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, but there will be a few clouds throughout the day. That sunshine paired with a warm breeze from the south-southwest at around 5 to 7 mph will help push our temperatures into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some locations even reached 90°.
A few more clouds will start to build in Sunday night as temperatures once again fall into the mid 60s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Monday, but that warm air will still be flowing up from the south-southwest, so our temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s.
Our clouds will increase throughout the day on Tuesday, and a few spotty showers and storms may be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but I think most of us will stay dry into Wednesday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s to near 90° one more time Tuesday afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday as a cold front slides just north of the Tri-State. Because that front will not actually pass through our region, we are not expecting a major cooldown, but that rain will drop our high temperatures back into the mid 80s.
As that system pushes off to the east, another weather system will move in from the west, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast Thursday and Friday. The cold front from that system is expected to pass through the Tri-State Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Our high temperatures will still be in the mid 80s Thursday but will drop back into the lower 80s for the end of the week as that cold front moves through.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.