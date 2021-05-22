16 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Green River District Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
Health officials say the death was found through the state audit of death certificates. It was a Daviess County resident.
Of the new cases, eight are in Daviess County, three in Union County, two in Henderson County, one in McLean, Ohio and Webster counties.
Out of the 22,197 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 19,917 people recovered.
Vaccines are available for ages 12 and up.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,580 cases, 183 deaths, 37.22% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,965 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,371 cases, 146 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,534 cases, 56 deaths, 27.23% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,745 cases, 80 deaths, 30.13% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,271 cases, 20 deaths, 28.34% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 875 cases, 28 deaths, 33.70% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,334 cases, 15 deaths, 24.21% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 857 cases, 16 deaths, 40.74% vaccinated
