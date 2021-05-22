Ind. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 683 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 739,626 confirmed positive cases and 13,136 deaths.
According to the state map, there are 13 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six in Gibson County, two in Perry, Dubois, Pike and Posey counties, and one in Warrick and Spencer counties.
There are no new deaths reported in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,451 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,176 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,814 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,852 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,726 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,401 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,333 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,362 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.