Health officials report 6 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Saturday, Illinois health officials reported 1,108 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths.
That brings the state’s all-time total to 1,374,565 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,599 deaths.
10.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are four new cases in Wayne County and two in Wabash County.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,800 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,696 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,349 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 572 cases, 12 deaths
