Funk in the City festival kicks off at Haynie’s Corner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The weather didn’t disappoint for this year’s Funk in the City event at Haynie’s Corner this weekend.
This event canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Event organizers say nearly 50 artists showed off their work on Saturday.
The streets were packed with people who enjoyed getting back to some sense of normalcy.
Organizers say they noticed lower attendance with the artists who showed up, but it could be due to that some are still skeptical about going out because of the pandemic.
However, organizers say they’re extremely happy with how the festival went on Saturday.
“It’s a totally different feeling,” Ashley Vezzoso-Schaefer, president of Funk in the City. “I think that everybody is just happy to be here - happy to be out and about, and happy to be selling their works and I think it’s just a great day. I think we’ve had normal attendance, I think it’s just been a great day. I think people are just ready to be out and about.”
The Funk in the City festival is going on all summer long.
