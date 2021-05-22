Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra performs at Bosse Field for first time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a common theme lately as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, more events start to return as Tri-State residents get back to the life they once knew before the pandemic.
One of these events included the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra performing at Bosse Field this weekend.
Even though this wasn’t the orchestra’s first performance since the pandemic, Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Director Roger Kalia says this one definitely holds a special place in his heart.
The director tells 14 News this was actually the first time the Philharmonic has performed at Bosse Field, so they chose to play some fitting music for the performance, which incorporated music all related to sports.
The Orchestra played classics like “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” music associated with the Olympic Games, and much more.
Kalia says the whole point of this event was to show that an orchestra can have fun and incorporate the sports world into their performances.
”This is the very first time we’ve ever performed at Bosse Field, and I always say it’s a national treasure,” Kalia said. “This is the third-oldest ballpark in the country, and a big goal of mine has been getting the orchestra out of the Victory Theatre and into the community, so that’s what we’re doing tonight. It’s going to be a fun show with a lot of different music.”
Although this was the last performance for the Philharmonic Orchestra this season, the director says they will make a big announcement in regard to next season on June 17.
The director says he’s extremely excited to welcome the audience back into the Victory Theatre.
