Eryn Gould named to MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) - For the third time in her illustrious career at the University of Evansville, Eryn Gould has been recognized for her academic efforts by the Missouri Valley Conference with a spot on the Scholar-Athlete First Team.
The Mt. Carmel, Ill. native earned her second nod on the First Team as she was named to the squad in 2020. Gould was a Second Team honoree in 2019.
A Biology major at UE, Gould stands with a 3.62 GPA. The feat is even more impressive given her efforts on the field. As a senior, she set the Purple Aces single season record for batting average and on-base percentage. Her .418 batting tally eclipsed the previous mark of .408, which was set by Staci Hatz in 1988. Reaching base 56.6% of the time, she surpassed the prior UE mark by over 50 points. Brittany Herald was the previous record holder, finishing at .511 in 2007.
Gould was a First Team All-MVC selection for the third time in her career while being recognized as the league’s Player of the Week on March 22. That week saw her reach base 83.3% of the time in a series victory over Loyola. On a national scale, Gould’s on-base figure and walk average were both in the top 20 in the NCAA. Her batting average and slugging were in the top 60 nationally.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.