Eryn Gould named to MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team

Gould was a First Team All-MVC selection for the third time in her career while being recognized as the league’s Player of the Week on March 22. That week saw her reach base 83.3% of the time in a series victory over Loyola. On a national scale, Gould’s on-base figure and walk average were both in the top 20 in the NCAA. Her batting average and slugging were in the top 60 nationally.