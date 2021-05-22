Deputies: Man leads authorities on 3 county chase

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Lewisport man is in jail after leading deputies on a three-county chase Saturday morning.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 144 around 4:30 a.m.
Deputies say they found 26-year-old Layne Neal sleeping while parked in the roadway. When Neal woke up, deputies say he left the scene, almost striking a deputy who was out of his vehicle.
Deputies tell 14 News Neal lead them on a low-speed chase for 28 miles through portions of Daviess, Hancock and Ohio counties before pulling over at the intersection of Highway 54 and Highway 69.
Lewis is charged with 1st offense DUI, fleeing/evading police, 1st-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
