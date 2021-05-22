Authorities: Over 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 handguns seized during search warrant in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing multiple drug charges after detectives executed a search warrant at his home Friday.
According to authorities, detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit began an investigation in April involving drug trafficking in the city.
Detectives tell 14 News they utilized a confidential source to conduct controlled purchases of crack cocaine and methamphetamine from 45-year-old William Hancock.
Authorities say detectives executed a search warrant at Hancock’s residence on Princeton Road Friday. That’s when detectives say they found over five pounds of marijuana, two handguns and a small amount of methamphetamine.
We’re told Hancock is a convicted felon and was arrested.
He is charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.