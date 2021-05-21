Summer-like heat this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few clouds moving through today, but plenty of sunshine still breaking through. That sun paired with a warm breeze from the south is helping push our temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, eventually bottoming out in the lower 60s by Saturday morning under a few scattered clouds.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, but there will still be plenty of sunshine breaking through between the clouds. Although it will not be as breezy as Friday, our winds will be coming from the south-southwest at around 5 to 7 mph, which means warmer air will still be flowing up into the Tri-State. As a result, our temperatures will climb into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon.
Sunday and Monday will both be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will climb to around 90° on both days as that southerly flow of air continues.
Tuesday will still be mostly sunny, but I think we will start to see a few more clouds. There is a slight chance we could see a few scattered showers or storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, but I think most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will be around 90° once again.
Our rain chances increase on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on and off throughout Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as a frontal system pushes through our region. The scattered rain and partly cloudy skies will also drop our high temperatures back into the mid 80s for the second half of next week.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.