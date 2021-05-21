Pop up flea market happening this weekend on Diamond Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pop up flea market is happening this weekend in Evansville in the same place where one was destroyed by fire a week ago.
The Diamond Flea Market went up in flames last Friday.
Police say Christopher Ligget confessed to starting the fire. He’s been charged with arson, but has since bonded out.
The building’s owner, along with many vendors, lost everything in that fire.
Now they’re hoping for the community’s support so they can continue.
They’re holding a pop-up flea market in the parking lot of the former diamond flea market.
Organizers say they will be selling antiques and collectables.
They say if you’re not able to make it, you can help by donating to their go-fund-me.
