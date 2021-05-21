Parade planned for Hancock Co. graduates

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hancock County is getting ready to celebrate their seniors.
The county’s Youth Service Center and Community Education Program is hosting a graduation parade this weekend.
It’s so all of the community can show their support for those graduates.
It’s happening Sunday starting at 4 p.m.
Seniors will start at the high school, travel through Windward Heights subdivision, Main Street in Hawesville, and end on Pell street in Lewisport.
Seniors are asked to start lining up at 3 p.m.
