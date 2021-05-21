Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 tent comes down

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Tri-State are trending down. So much so that Owensboro Health was able to able to take down their COVID-19 tent outside its regional hospital.
Owensboro Health set up a station at Friday After 5 on Friday to host a vaccine clinic. Doctors told 14 News the more people they vaccinate, the longer these hospitalizations stay down.
“COVID here has really decreased in our community,” Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer of Owensboro Health said.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s outdoor COVID-19 tent is gone.
With low hospitalization numbers, Owensboro Health officials thought it was time to put down their outdoor COVID-19 tent.
At first, the tent was used for social distancing to separate patients with respiratory issues from others as a COVID-19 precaution. Most recently, it’s been used to administer monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID-positive patients.
“We have 12 patients in the hospital with COVID, we’ve been as low as three patients at one,” Dr. Dufrayne said.
Dufrayne says he attributes that small uptick to spring break.
“What we are seeing though is the proportion of patients in their 40s and 50s has actually gone up some and we truly believe that to be related to the 60 and above — the vaccination rate amongst that population is really high,” Dr. Dufrayne said. “Once you start getting below 60, the vaccination rate continues to be lower and lower.”
This is why he says we’re not out of the woods. Dufrayne is encouraging people to still be cautious.
“Hospitals really not change what they’re doing, and we have not,” Dr. Dufrayne said. “If you come to the hospital, we are still checking temperatures, asking questions, everyone in the hospital needs to mask.”
Dufrayne says he believes COVID-19 restrictions in hospitals will relax and says it won’t be changing for a while.
