New playground equipment unveiled during ribbon-cutting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new playground made its debut at the Dugan Best Recreation Center on Thursday.
The new equipment was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
City leaders and Dugan Best officials were in attendance, and they say watching children enjoy the new equipment makes the project worth it.
“Exactly what you see behind me right now — it’s just happy kids on the new playground equipment, and being updated and new, and bringing new life to the park,” Amanda Rogers, director of the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department said.
The new equipment was installed by Miracle of Kentucky and Tennessee.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.