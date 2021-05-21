6 new COVID cases reported in our Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Friday, Illinois health officials reported 1,573 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths.
That brings the state’s all time total to 1,373,457 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,556 deaths.
10.7 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there is one new case Wabash County, one new case in Edwards County, and four new cases in Wayne County.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,796 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,696 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,347 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 572 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.