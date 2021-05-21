Names released of Ohio Co. shooting victims

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have released the names of the three people found shot to death outside of a home on a McHenry chicken farm.
They are:
1) Hunter L. Owings, 20 of Centertown, KY
2) Nora J. Owings, 44 of Beaver Dam, KY
3) Calvin Leisure Jr, 66 of Beaver Dam, KY
The shootings happened Wednesday in the 5700 block of Highway 62.
Also on the property, authorities discovered an outbuilding on fire. Thursday morning, a fourth victim was found dead inside that building. Troopers say the body was badly burned.
The name or manner of death of the fourth victim has not been released.
Kentucky State Police say they are not looking for a shooter. They say it’s possible this is a murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing.
