Man found dead at site of ORV crash

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident where a Huntingburg man was found dead at the scene.
Around 12:23 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of County Road 660 S just east of C.R. 75 W in Dubois County.
They say Ronald S. Meyer, 68, of Huntingburg, was found inside of a side-by-side ORV that appeared to have struck a tree.
This incident is still under investigation, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Other responding agencies included the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Dubois County Coroner, Memorial Ambulance, Ferdinand Police Department, St. Anthony Fire Department, and Sternberg’s Wrecker Service.
