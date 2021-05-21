Ind. reports 37 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 801 new coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our area.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 738,961 confirmed cases and 13,130 deaths.
According to the state map, there are 37 new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,440 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,174 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,813 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,850 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,724 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,396 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,332 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,360 cases, 34 deaths
