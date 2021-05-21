Ind. Catholic Dioceses lifting dispensation from the obligation of Mass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since March 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Roman Catholics throughout the entire Province of Indianapolis, which comprises all five dioceses of Indiana, have been dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation.
However, with the decrease of cases Indiana, the widespread availability of vaccines, and following the guidance of public health officials, officials say it is now safe to attend Mass.
Effective June 11, the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass is lifted throughout the state of Indiana.
Except for the unique situations as described below, church officials say those who are otherwise healthy are obliged to return to Sunday Mass by the weekend of June 12-13, 2021:
-Those who are seriously ill, exhibit flu-like symptoms and/or may have a contagious disease (including quarantine due to exposure).
-Those who are unable to attend Mass through no fault of their own (e.g. transportation issue).
-Those who are homebound and/or incapacitated due to age, infirmity and/or medical restrictions.
-Those who have compromised health conditions and/or at high risk of contracting the virus.
-Those who are caretakers of person who are sick or of persons at high-risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19 virus.
If you have any questions about any specific needs, concerns or protocols, you are advised to contact your parish directly. Your pastor, who has the authority to dispense in individual cases, may be helpful in addressing individual fears and concerns.
