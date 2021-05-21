Hopkins Co. man arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop.

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in Webster County lands one man in jail after police say they found a pistol and pills in his possession.
20-year-old Curtis Mitchell of Hanson was a passenger in the car.
According to the Providence Police Department, Mitchell was arrested after officers found out he was wanted on outstanding felony warrants.
Officers say they found a safe hidden inside of a book, which had a loaded semi-automatic pistol inside.
Police told 14 News that Mitchell tried to destroy 250 pills once he was in handcuffs. Officers say these pills were determined to be Oxycodone, and they were laced with fentanyl.
Mitchell was booked into the Webster County Jail. He’s facing drug trafficking and tampering charges.
