Habitat for Humanity celebrates 535th house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 535th house with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
This one was a part of the Women Build Initiative, encouraging women to take part and master new skills.
We are learning Old National Bank partnered with women leaders to raise funds and the walls on this house, which is located at 919 N. Governor St.
DeAdria Brown will live with her family at this residence. She went through a homeownership program as part of the process.
“I never really got my hands dirty, I am kind of a girly girl if you can not tell,” homeowner DeAdria Brown said. “But it was fun building my floor painting like I said, even doing the siding - I never done anything like that before, so it was pretty cool.”
The Women Build Initiative will be back to help plant grass in Brown’s new yard.
