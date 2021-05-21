Groundbreaking held for new assisted living facility in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, a groundbreaking took place to celebrate the construction of a new housing complex.
Construction’s already underway at Beehive Homes.
It’s a new assisted living community that’s set to provide 20 rooms for seniors in need.
City officials in Huntingburg say assisted living is something the county’s needed for a long time.
Housing in general is currently in short supply, and that’s why the event also celebrated Chestnut Garden, which is a set of duplexes available to anyone in the county.
As an assisted living center, Beehive Homes is going to need to be fully staffed, and this means new jobs for the city of Huntingburg.
Stacy Lindauer, who oversees the project with her husband Shane, says the project is a dream come true.
“It was always our dream to raise our family here, and we’ve been blessed to be able to do that,” Stacy said. “Now to be able to kind of grow our extended family is just an amazing opportunity.”
Officials say the center should be built and operational by November 2021.
