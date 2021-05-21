FEMA mobile vaccine site locations announce next round of locations

(Source: Marissa Voss)
By Jill Lyman | May 21, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:03 PM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - FEMA officials have sent next week’s schedule for the mobile vaccine sites associated with the site in Henderson.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday 5/25/21 (No mobile sites operating)

· Those who got their first dose at Finders Keepers Traders Outlet Mall in Madisonville will be referred to the Madisonville State Office Building on 5/28

625 Hospital Dr

Madisonville, KY 42432

· Those who got their first dose at the John James Audubon State Park in Henderson will be referred to the hub site at the UK Cooperative Extension Center (Behind the Farm Bureau Insurance Agency)

3341 KY 351 (Zion Rd)

Henderson, KY 42420

Wednesday 5/26/21

· St. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall

515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420

· Saint Ann Parish

318 W Spalding St, Morganfield, KY 42437

Thursday 5/27/21

· Legion Park

3047 Legion Park Dr, Owensboro, KY 42303

· Central Presbyterian Church

206 West Main St., Princeton, KY, 42445

Friday 5/28/21

· Madisonville State Office Building

625 Hospital Dr Madisonville, KY 42432

· Beech Grove Christian Church

188 College St., Beech Grove, KY, 42322

Saturday 5/29/21

· Buck Creek Baptist

3788 US-431, Calhoun, KY 42327

· Central City Convention Center

320 Golden Tide Ave, Central City, KY 42330

