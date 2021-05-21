FEMA mobile vaccine site locations announce next round of locations

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - FEMA officials have sent next week’s schedule for the mobile vaccine sites associated with the site in Henderson.
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday 5/25/21 (No mobile sites operating)
· Those who got their first dose at Finders Keepers Traders Outlet Mall in Madisonville will be referred to the Madisonville State Office Building on 5/28
625 Hospital Dr
Madisonville, KY 42432
· Those who got their first dose at the John James Audubon State Park in Henderson will be referred to the hub site at the UK Cooperative Extension Center (Behind the Farm Bureau Insurance Agency)
3341 KY 351 (Zion Rd)
Henderson, KY 42420
Wednesday 5/26/21
· St. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church Parish Hall
515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420
· Saint Ann Parish
318 W Spalding St, Morganfield, KY 42437
Thursday 5/27/21
· Legion Park
3047 Legion Park Dr, Owensboro, KY 42303
· Central Presbyterian Church
206 West Main St., Princeton, KY, 42445
Friday 5/28/21
· Madisonville State Office Building
625 Hospital Dr Madisonville, KY 42432
· Beech Grove Christian Church
188 College St., Beech Grove, KY, 42322
Saturday 5/29/21
· Buck Creek Baptist
3788 US-431, Calhoun, KY 42327
· Central City Convention Center
320 Golden Tide Ave, Central City, KY 42330
