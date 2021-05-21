Evansville recycling plant gets new sorting robot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Have you ever met a robot that can sort items on its own?
Tri-State Resource Recovery, with help from Berry Global, has installed a robot that can sort about 80 items per minute.
The robot is designed to help separate polypropylene plastics, which is the kind that’s most used in packaging locally. Evansville residents can put all of their recyclables in one bin, which makes it convenient for us, but tougher for crews to sort it out.
Officials say the robot uses artificial intelligence to help with speed and make sure each type of plastic gets where it needs to go.
”Residents want the material they put in the recycling bin to be recycled,” Berry Global Sustainability Vice President Rob Flores said. “Due to market conditions, polypropylene was being landfilled locally, so this makes the promise of polypropylene recycling and plastic recycling true by ensuring these materials do in fact get recycled.”
Offiicials say the new robot will not take the place of any jobs in the company. It’s just supposed to help the process.
