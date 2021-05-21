EPD investigating house fire on Jefferson Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire damaged a home on Evansville’s southside on Friday night.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch, fire crews responded to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue after hearing a report of a structure fire slightly after 6:30 p.m.
14 News was informed the Evansville Police Department is investigating the cause of Friday’s fire. We reached out to EPD officials for more information, but police have yet to respond.
