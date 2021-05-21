DCPS providing meals this summer

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Schools district is once again participating in the federally funded Summer Feeding Program.
It starts Tuesday, June 1, and will continue every weekday throughout the summer. (No meals served on Monday, July 5.)
DCPS food services staff members rise before dawn every weekday throughout the summer to begin preparing breakfasts, lunches and snacks to be delivered to more than sites around the county, and two curbside pick-up locations.
The free meals are available to all children and youth age 18 and younger. The program is not limited to DCPS students.
Sample meals include pork chop sandwiches, turkey sandwiches, chicken wraps and General Tso chicken with rice.
A complete list of serving locations and times is listed below, and is also posted on the district website.
CURBSIDE MEAL PICKUP SITES
11 to 11:30 a.m. - Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56
11 to 11:30 a.m. - Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road
MOBILE DELIVERY ROUTES
10:45 a.m. - 2900 Dixiana Court
11 a.m. - Town and Country - 418 Reid Road
11:10 a.m. - Eastwood - 2895 Highway 2830
11:15 a.m. - Colony Mobile Estates - 2016 Arlington Parkway
11:15 a.m. - Woodlawn - 6845 Highway 2830
11:30 a.m. - Riverbend - 501 Office Lane/6908 Lamplite Circle
Noon - 2206 Hutch Lane
12:10 p.m. - Gemini - 2260 Carpenter Drive
12:20 p.m. - 624 Time Drive
12:30 p.m. - 650 Chuck Gray Court
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.