AmeriQual honors RAMP program graduates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AmeriQual recognized 16 graduates from the RAMP program Thursday.
RAMP is a work-based learning program through the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
Students spend half their days as paid AmeriQual team members and the other half in classrooms, earning credit toward their high school diplomas.
Graduates say it felt really good to be recognized for their hard work, as they now look forward to walking at their graduations from their respective high schools.
“It was nice, it was a great celebration,” senior Anna Grable said. “It felt like I really accomplished something, especially with graduation coming next week. This pre-graduation was nice to have — my teachers that I’m actually working with celebrating me and all of my coworkers.”
EVSC students 16 and older can sign up for the RAMP program to get their high school diploma.
