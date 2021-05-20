Newburgh students donate to children in foster care

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A special group of fifth graders at Newburgh Elementary School took “girl power” to a whole new level when they organized a donation for children in foster care.
The students are part of a program called “Tuesday Talks with Dr. Arnold.”
20 fifth-grade girls meet every Tuesday with Principal Dr. Holly Arnold to talk about real-world topics, like personal finance and social media safety, with “career day” serving as the group favorite.
“We got to take this test about what careers would suite you most,” says fifth-grader Addie Bucur, “and I thought that was really cool just to see, like, what careers could I do?”
The group’s most recent meeting sparked a community service project, where the girls collectively decided to buy gifts for local children in foster care.
They then hosted a friendly fundraising competition between fifth-grade classrooms, with a pretty big reward at stake.
“Whichever fifth-grade classroom would earn the most money would get to have an extra recess,” says Addie.
In just a few days time, it was mission accomplished.
“I was just so proud that they raised $600,” says Dr. Arnold. “Exceeded my expectations, and allowed us to purchase for 70 children.”
Each bag is filled with blankets, stuffed animals and even pajamas for the Warrick County Department of Children Services.
“These children, that are sometimes taken out of homes and picked up at school, to go into foster care without anything,” says Dr. Arnold. “We have a little something for them.”
“I hope it will put a smile on their face,” says 5th-grader Belle Bucur, “and that they actually have something that will comfort them.”
Each of the 20 girls had a specific role to play in the project. Some presented the proposal, some shopped for the items, and some even made phone calls to officials.
“It is a little nerve wracking,” says Addie, “but like, it’s very fun also.”
“Now, I can do stuff without having to be afraid or worrying that it will go wrong or something,” says fifth-grader Quinn Bucur.
The girls say that confidence is all thanks to “Tuesday Talks with Dr. Arnold.”
“Thank you so much for getting these girls together,” says Quinn. “I have really loved working with everyone, and I met some new friends that I might have never had.”
“I think this was a great opportunity for the girls who were in this,” says fifth-grader Evelyn Millard, “because we learned about stuff that we wouldn’t learn in normal class and everything.”
“This girl talk on Tuesdays was very fun,” says Belle, “and I am glad I did it.”
Dr. Arnold says the “Tuesday Talks” program is open to all fifth-grade girls and will continue next year.
She says the school’s assistant principal will also launch a similar program for boys next year, called “Boys to Men.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.