1 new COVID-19 case reported in Wayne Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Thursday, Illinois health officials reported 1,542 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths.
That brings the state’s all time total to 1,371,884 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,536 deaths.
10.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there is one new case in Wayne County.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,792 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,697 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,346 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 571 cases, 12 deaths
