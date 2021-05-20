Ind. reports 16 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.; 8 new deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 929 new coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our area.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 738,173 confirmed cases and 13,108 deaths.
According to the state map, there are 16 new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, two new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,387 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,171 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,805 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,846 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,721 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,391 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,331 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,358 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.